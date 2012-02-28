1 of 6 Alex Beauchesne

Look-good fashion secrets

Want to look even better in your clothes? Stacy London, co-founder of Style for Hire, shares the strategies that work on all women.



Pick prints in proportion to your shape



Mix up prints

Go ahead—combine prints. Just keep them in the same color family so your outfit is visually cohesive.

If you have an hourglass shape try a large pattern in a soft palette on your bottom half.