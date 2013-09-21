The Best Makeup Colors For Your Face

Want to brighten up your face without looking like you’re wearing too much makeup? Use shades that warm up your skin, like peach, coral, and earthy green.
These fresh neutrals are flattering for all, says Channing Barnett, MD, a New York City dermatologist. "They’re variations of earth tones," Dr. Barnett says, "so when you apply them correctly, they light up your skin." Even better, they complement the colors we gravitate toward in spring, from pastels to bolder brights.
Here’s how—and where—to use them for a softer, prettier pop of color.
Green shadow
"Green is a neutral just like beige, only more pigmented, so it adds more dimension," says New York City makeup artist Suzy Gerstein.
Look for gold (just subtle flecks) in a powder- or cream-based shadow. It reflects light and draws attention away from fine lines.
Buy one green shadow, not a whole palette full. "It's more modern to lightly dust one shade of green over the lid, stopping at the crease," says Gerstein. "Three different colors along the base, crease, and brow bone can overpower your face, especially if you're over 35."
Don’t match liner to your shadow. Line your eyes with brown (for a soft look) or black (if you need a bit more definition).
Find your most gorgeous green
If you’re fair: Use a pastel, like mint.
If you’re medium: Go with khaki or olive.
If you’re dark: Seaweed or forest greens will pop.
Peach blush
More flattering than the pinks so many of us wear out of habit, "peach is the color of health," says John Stapleton, a senior makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics.
"It counteracts grayness to brighten up dull skin."
Choose a blush with a hint of shimmer. "Many women think shimmer is too young, but it makes your cheeks appear fuller and prettier," Stapleton notes.
Go (a bit) darker with this shade. "Peach blush always looks lighter once you apply it," Stapleton says.
Find your prettiest peach
If you’re fair: Keep it soft with a light peach-pink.
If you’re medium: Go with a shade like
melon or apricot.
If you’re dark: A red-based, almost bronze shade will flatter.
Coral lip gloss
"Coral is a blend of pink and peach that works on every skin tone," says Collier Strong, a consulting makeup artist for L’Oréal Paris. "It has a vibrancy that helps fill out lips."
Don’t go matte with your lipstick. Instead, choose a creamy, hydrating lipstick or gloss.
Go for a soft liner that matches your natural lip color. "It’s difficult to find the perfect shade of liner to match coral lipstick," says Strong. Plus, sticking with a neutral keeps the look less "done."
Try a fresh stain effect by using your index finger to press the lipstick onto your lips. Never apply coral straight from the tube. "When you drag lipstick across your lips, you can apply too much, which ages you
in a bright shade," says Strong.
Find your best coral
If you’re fair: A soft peachy-pink will brighten your face.
If you’re medium: Vibrant orange-pinks are your perfect coral complement.
If you’re dark: Try fiery red-brown corals; look for names like spice or sienna.
