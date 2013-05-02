Crohn’s Disease? 8 Tips for Eating Out

6 of 9 Getty Images

Make it a social occasion

Grabbing lunch or meeting for dinner is often the best chance to catch up with friends and family—and you don’t have to miss out just because you don’t feel well enough to eat.



“Even if you just went and had a hot tea or a glass of juice or chicken broth, you can be with the people you want to be with,” Rosenau says. “Just be there for the sheer enjoyment of other’s company.”



Rosenau recommends carrying some granola or a bottle of Ensure or Boost with you in case you feel hungry, and maybe having a bite beforehand.