Get Toned in 10 Minutes

Add some oomph to your om with these fat—burning moves from YogaWorks NYC instructor Anna Hughes Dioguardi. This workout—based on her new Cardio Flow class—knocks off toning and cardio at the same time.
Choose a move for your arms, abs, legs and butt then do 3 sets of each 3 to 4 times a week.
Arms: Table top press
Sit with knees bent, feet on mat, hands by hips (fingers forward). Lift hips so body forms tabletop with shoulders over hands, thighs and torso parallel to floor. Lift left foot; cross left ankle over right knee.
Bend elbows, lowering butt nearly to mat; press back up, straightening elbows and engaging triceps. Do 10 reps; switch legs and repeat.
Arms: Tricky cat
Begin on all fours, knees slightly back, toes tucked under. Lift left leg so it’s parallel with floor. Bend elbows, reach chest forward, lower chest toward mat.
Then press back up and pull left knee in toward chest while rounding back and bringing head down to meet knee; straighten leg.
Do 10 reps, then switch legs and repeat.
Abs: Eagle arm abs
Lie on back with knees bent to 90 degrees so calves are parallel to floor. Bend elbows, crossing right elbow on top of inside of left elbow; bring palms around and together.
Engage abs; lift shoulders and butt off floor, bringing knees and elbows together; lower back down.
Continue crunching for 30 seconds, then switch arms around and repeat.
Abs: Side plank
Lie on right side, legs stacked. Push right hand into mat and lift up body to form straight, diagonal line from head to heels; raise left hand toward ceiling.
Lift left leg, bending knee while bringing it and left elbow to touch, then return to previous position.
Continue for 30 seconds,
then switch sides
and repeat.
Legs & butt: Chair twist
Stand with your feet together. Bend knees, reaching
hips back (knees behind toes), lowering until thighs are nearly parallel with floor; raise arms forward and up.
Rotate torso to
right and secure
left elbow on outside of right knee. Hold for 3 breaths; return to starting position.
Repeat on left side; that’s 1 rep. Do 3 reps.
Legs & butt: Low lunge hover
Stand with feet hip-width. Step right foot back and lower into lunge, left knee over ankle; bring arms overhead.
Hinge forward at waist, lowering chest toward thigh as arms reach forward. Lift right leg while straightening left—Warrior 3; hold for 3 breaths.
Return to starting lunge. Do 3 reps; switch legs and repeat.
