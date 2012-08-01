The Experts’ Guide to a Healthier You

4 of 12 Corbis

To sharpen your memory

"Take tech breaks. Digital technology has increased our ability to scan and get just the essence of something, but that also leads to an inability to retain information.



Set a hard and fast rule that all tech goes off at 7 p.m., or that there’s no tech happening during family time. During the break, you’ll be able to digest all of the information you’ve been taking in, think about what’s important, and plug it into your memory."



—Wendy Walsh, PhD, co-host of The Doctors and an adjunct professor of evolutionary psychology and human mating strategies at California State University Channel Islands