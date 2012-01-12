4 New Household Uses For Vodka

5 of 6 Corbis

Pie secret weapon

Is your pie crust more cakey than flaky? Just add vodka. "It makes dough moist and easy to handle, resulting in a perfectly flaky crust," says Caroline Wright, chef and author of Twenty Dollar Twenty Minute Meals.



The spirit prevents the dough from forming too much gluten (what toughens an overworked crust). Sub in 1 tablespoon of vodka for every third tablespoon of water, Wright advises.



It evaporates as it bakes, so you aren’t left with a hint of the hooch.