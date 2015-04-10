"Yawning is your body’s way of cooling down the brain, essentially waking it up," explains Andrew Gallup, PhD, a research associate at Princeton University.
Get moving
That’s how long you’ll feel revved up after taking just a 10-minute walk, according to a study in Personality and Social Psychology.
Go to YouTube
It’s official: We give you permission to watch that dancing hamster video at work. A good laugh raises your blood pressure and boosts heart rate, too, which can pump you up when you’re feeling sluggish, says Robert R. Provine, PhD, author of Laughter.
See some red
Spotting something scarlet can actually kick you into high gear. Seeing the fiery color makes your muscles move faster and work harder, giving you a burst of energy when you need it most, according to University of Rochester research.
Keep crimson flowers in your sight line to pep up a jam-packed day.
Sprinkle these
Not into espresso shots? Get your energy from chia seeds. They’re packed with a revitalizing combo of B vitamins, fiber, and protein, so they pick you up without making you jittery.
You can simply stir them into your yogurt.
Stretch it out
Dragging? Try this invigorating stretch: Stand in a doorway, facing forward with feet several inches apart, and reach to the sides of the frame. Grab the frame with your fingers, then push your chest forward until you feel a stretch in your torso and back; hold for 30 seconds.
"This stretch stimulates the sympathetic nervous system," explains Timothy McCall, MD, a yoga instructor in Oakland, California, "so it’s energizing for the body and mind."
Exercise
Fifty-eight percent of women feel most energized after they've had a workout, according to a Health.com poll.
Eat nutritiously
Studies show omega-3 fatty acids improve mood and brain function, essential for avoiding a midday slump.