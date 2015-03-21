7 Nutrition-Rich Juice Recipes

1 of 8

Juice blender bender

Good news: You don't need a juicer to whip up refreshing and super healthy drinks. All our recipes can be made in your blender—so no specialty equipment is needed. Because of the fiber in fresh fruit and vegetable purées, these concoctions vary in thickness: You can adjust to your taste preference simply by adding a little water. And no matter which juice you choose, you'll get good-for-you benefits in every sip.



Want a smoothie instead?

Combine 1 cup juice from any recipe, 1 cup ice cubes, 1/2 cup low-fat plain yogurt, and 1 medium peeled banana in a blender. Purée until smooth.