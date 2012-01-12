What's That Itch Down There?

January 12, 2012
Gyno problems, spotted

Different gyno problems can have symptoms so similar that even doctors may have a hard time figuring out what’s going on. Here’s a quick primer.
Yeast infection

Cause: Overgrowth of fungus; can be brought on by antibiotics, birth control pills, menstruation, and pregnancy, among other things

Symptoms: Burning, itching; a white, lumpy discharge

Treatment: OTC or prescription anti-fungal medication
Trichomoniasis

Cause: Sexually transmitted parasite

Symptoms: Burning, itching; a green, frothy discharge

Treatment: Antibiotics

Bacterial vaginosis

Cause: An imbalance in the "good" and "bad" bacteria of the vagina caused by unknown factors (smoking, douching, and having a new sex partner are all thought to increase your risk)

Symptoms: Bad, sometimes fishy odor; yellow or grayish discharge; may cause burning or itching

Treatment: Antibiotics
Allergic vaginitis

Cause: Irritation from ingredients in spermicide, scented products like tampons and pads, or laundry detergent

Symptoms: Burning, itching; non-smelly discharge

Treatment: Identifying and stopping use of the allergen
Vaginal atrophy

Cause: Thinning and inflammation of the vaginal tissues due to a drop in estrogen during menopause (and sometimes breast-feeding)

Symptoms: Burning, itching; pain during sex

Treatment: OTC or prescription vaginal moisturizers

