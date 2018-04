5 of 8 foodshouldtastegood.com

Wild card winner!

Food Should Taste Good Kettle Cooked Sweet Potato Chips, Original flavor



We couldn’t put down this bag of thick-cut crunchers. Plus, they’re made with just three (all natural!) ingredients. ($3.49 for 4.5-ounce bag)



Calories: 150 per 1 ounce (about 15 chips)