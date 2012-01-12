Spice Up Your Beauty Routine with Ginger

2 of 8 Getty Images

Age-busting superfood

Ginger doesn’t just add a kick to your favorite recipes—it can get you gorgeous, too! The exotic root is rich in age-fighting antioxidants, plus it “boosts blood flow to the scalp and skin, which smooths out the appearance of cellulite and evens skin tone,” says Marlo Mittler, RD.



To reap its beauty benefits, enjoy a little ginger daily—cook with fresh ginger, sprinkle ginger root powder over applesauce or steamed veggies, or sip a warm mug of ginger tea.