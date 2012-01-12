Spice Up Your Beauty Routine with Ginger

Spice up your beauty routine with this magic ingredient for hair and skin.
Advertisement
2 of 8Getty Images
Age-busting superfood
Ginger doesn’t just add a kick to your favorite recipes—it can get you gorgeous, too! The exotic root is rich in age-fighting antioxidants, plus it “boosts blood flow to the scalp and skin, which smooths out the appearance of cellulite and evens skin tone,” says Marlo Mittler, RD.
To reap its beauty benefits, enjoy a little ginger daily—cook with fresh ginger, sprinkle ginger root powder over applesauce or steamed veggies, or sip a warm mug of ginger tea.
3 of 8Claire Benoist
Pucker up
Unlike plumpers that sting and irritate, DuWop Tinted Prime Lip Venom in Samba ($20; shop.duwop.com) gently boosts your lips with a blend of cinnamon, ginger, and wintergreen (there’s a slight warming sensation).
Advertisement
4 of 8Claire Benoist
Spa moment
Brighten your day—and skin—with Thymes Wild Ginger Body Lotion ($24; thymes.com). The shea butter and honey-infused moisturizer softens skin without
being goopy, but it’s the zingy ginger scent that’ll really get you going.
Ginger root extract, an anti-inflammatory, calms puffiness and amps up
blood flow to your skin, giving you a natural glow.
Advertisement
6 of 8Claire Benoist
So-smooth skin
Kate Somerville Nourish Daily Moisturizer ($65; sephora.com) is the only
face lotion you’ll need:
It’s packed with spot- fading ginger and orange extracts, as well as youth-boosting vitamins A, C,
and E. Plus, it sinks in
superfast and isn’t the
least bit greasy.