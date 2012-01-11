Ideal vs. Great Deal: Eyebrow Boosters

Colleen Sullivan
January 11, 2012
Get the perfect brow

Health's Beauty Director picks the best products out there to get a perfect, clean brow.

Ideal: Brow fillers

Jemma Kidd I-Conic Eyes Brow Pencil ($16; target.com)

"Talk about a multitasker! This four-in-one brow pencil houses a smudge-proof brow filler, built-in sharpener, brow brush, and tweezers. I was sold at first swipe."
Great deal: Brow fillers

Revlon Brow Fantasy ($8; drugstores)

"I’ve tried a zillion brow pencils over the years and have finally found one that’s easy to blend, so it looks really natural! Love that this dual-ended must-have comes with a brush-on gel to keep my brows in place."
Ideal: Brow kits

Urban Decay Brow Box ($29; urbandecay.com)

"This bite-size kit packs in two powders (use the lighter one on your whole brow, add the darker color just to the arch), a tiny brush, mini tweezers, and wax. I love that I can use the mirror to touch up on the go."
Great deal: Brow kits

Nuance Salma Hayek Shape & Define Brow Kit ($10; cvs.com)

"My favorite part of this powder, grooming wax, and highlighter kit is the wax. Brush it on after you’ve applied powder to seal in color (it keeps brows in place with zero stickiness).

Bonus: The gold highlighter really opens up your eyes."
Ideal: Brow conditioners

Jane Iredale PureBrow Fix & Mascara ($21; shop.janeiredale.com)

"This dual-ended wand conditions brows and lashes with a clear gel. (No worrying about smudges!) And unlike some gels, it doesn’t leave my arches all stiff and crunchy."
Great deal: Brow conditioners

Ardell Brow Sculpting Gel ($6; sallybeauty.com)

"I reach for this clear gel on days when I want to go au naturel with my makeup but still look polished. Simply run the mascara-like brush through your brows and you’re all set (literally!)."

