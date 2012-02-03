5 Great New Classes to Get You Fit

Does your usual workout seem like a scene from the movie Groundhog Day—just more of the same old, same old? Then try one (or all!) of these five fun, fresh classes that some of the fitest women in Hollywood are taking. Not only will they breathe new life into your gym time, helping you stay motivated, but they’ll also keep your body burning more calories all winter
long.
Advertisement
2 of 6Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
SoulCycle
Calories burned: 500–700 per 45-minute class
Celeb poster child: Kelly Ripa
Think high-octane spiritual journey on a stationary bike. Illuminated by candlelight, you’ll spend 45 minutes doing a mix of heart-pumping cardio and full-body toning peppered with empowering affirmations that’ll make you feel unstoppable. Ride on!
You’ll find biking bliss in California, Florida, and New York; more studios (Connecticut and New Jersey) are coming this year. To locate a studio, go to soul-cycle.com.
3 of 6Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Barre classes
Calories burned: 400–500 per 1-hour class
Celeb poster child: Zooey Deschanel
This barre-based toning done in micro-movements (up an inch, down an inch) targets the butt, legs, and core so you can sculpt a dancer’s body. Most classes last about an hour, incorporate upper body work, and use props like exercise balls and hand weights. Trust us—you’ll feel the burn.
Since each of the kick-butt moves you do with the adjustable TRX straps can be made easier or harder by simply changing your body angle (genius!), anyone from couch potato to star athlete can get an amazing head-to-toe workout. One hour-long class and you’ll be hooked.
Tons of clubs across the country offer strap sessions that range from circuit-style cardio to strenuous strength-building; check your local gyms to find one.
Advertisement
5 of 6James Devaney/Getty Images
Barry’s Bootcamp
Calories burned: 800–1,000 per 1-hour class
Celeb poster child: Katie Holmes
Low lights and loud music set the mood in this hour-long class, which pairs treadmill intervals with strength-training (you switch every 15 minutes). Yep, it’s hard-core, but the atmosphere is actually supportive—no mean drill-sergeant instructors here.
Right now you can get your boot-camp on in California, New York, and Norway; a Nashville location opens this spring. Go to barrysbootcamp.com.
Advertisement
6 of 6James Devaney/Getty Images
CrossFit
Calories burned: About 200 per 20-minute session*
Celeb poster child: Cameron Diaz
Super-short (usually 20 minutes or less) and intense, these workouts may have you climbing ropes and sprinting one day, then doing handstand push-ups and lifting weights the next. Many of the hardest routines are named after women (Angie, Diane). We love this woman power!
No matter where you are, you’ll likely find a CrossFit "box" (read: studio). Game? Check out crossfit.com.
*estimated, as CrossFit does not calculate calories burned
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.