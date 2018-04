Lose Weight and Get Fit with Your Phone

Deborah Collins-Rapp, 50, lost 85 pounds with help from her 20-member "100-Pound Bootcamp" Facebook group. "These people were strangers, but we bonded over losing weight," she says. "When I had trouble cutting down on bread, one woman had me write down everything I ate and send it to her. She kept me accountable."Find your own trim-down team through groups like "Give Up the Booze to Lose" on sparkpeople.com . Or start your own on Facebook or Google+: First, make it invisible to nonmembers. Then, nail down a day each week for everyone to share their pounds lost. Folks can post on the group’s wall or usea free video-conferencing site like oovoo.com or the "hangout" feature on Google+ to check in en masse.