Star Chefs Cook Carbs!

Your favorite celebrity chefs know how to turn a good carb into a great dish!

Health.com
July 12, 2013
1 of 13

Guy Fieri's Spinach-Tomato Pasta Shells

Guy Fieri is the author of Guy Fieri Food: Cookin' It, Livin' It, Lovin' It, host of Guy's Big Bite and Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Food Network, and founder of the nonprofit group, Cooking with Kids.

"I have to straight-up admit that I'm a pasta junkie. Not only is this dish healthy, but with the color from the tomatoes and spinach, it looks great as well."

Ingredients: whole wheat pasta shells, butter, shallots, crushed red pepper, baby spinach, low-sodium chicken broth, half and half, Pecorino Romano cheese, divided, black pepper, grape tomatoes, parsley

Calories: 402
Resistant Starch: 3.3 grams

Try this recipe: Spinach-Tomato Pasta Shells
2 of 13

Wolfgang Puck's Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Wolfgang Puck is the master chef/owner of over 20 fine-dining establishments and more than 80 fast cafes and bistros around the world.

"I like this recipe because you can add grilled or sautéed vegetables to the toppings. Or try spinach, Swiss chard, or kale. Blanch in boiling salted water first, then drain, squeeze dry, chop, and top the pizza."

Ingredients: olive oil, yellow and red bell peppers, all-purpose flour for rolling, refrigerated pizza dough, mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese, cooked chicken breast, barbecue sauce, salt, pepper, parsley

Calories: 414
Resistant Starch: 2.6 grams

Try this recipe: Barbecue Chicken Pizza
3 of 13

Cat Cora's Prosciutto, Pear, and Blue Cheese Sushi

Cat Cora is the first and only female Iron Chef and author of Cat Cora's Classics with a Twist and Cat Cora's Kitchen.

"Eating a balanced diet including complex carbohydrates such as brown rice keeps me going both in and out of the kitchen. This delicious, unique twist on sushi keeps me energized."

Ingredients: cooked brown rice, rice vinegar, kosher salt, pine nuts, nori (seaweed), slices prosciutto, blue cheese, pear, balsamic glaze

Calories: 280
Resistant Starch: 2.5 grams

Try this recipe: Prosciutto, Pear, and Blue Cheese Sushi
4 of 13

Carla Hall's Quick Chicken Mole

Carla Hall is the owner and executive chef of Alchemy Caterers in Washington, D.C., which features savory and sweet artisanal baked goods; she's also a co-host of ABC's The Chew; and a season-five finalist on Bravo's Top Chef.

"Mole packs in healthful antioxidants from the chocolate. Besides chicken, try the mole on beef, seasoned tofu, drizzled over rice and beans, and even as a condiment."

Ingredients: vegetable oil, onion, finely chopped, garlic, ground cumin, cinnamon, salt, black pepper, diced tomatoes, diced green chiles, tahini, chopped dark chocolate, cilantro, rotisserie chicken, avocado

Calories: 354
Resistant Starch: 0 grams

Try this recipe: Quick Chicken Mole
5 of 13

Michael Chiarello's Fusilli Michelangelo With Roasted Chicken

Michael Chiarello is the nationally renowned chef/owner of Bottega, his highly acclaimed Napa Valley restaurant. He is also an Emmy-winning Food Network host and Top Chef Masters finalist.

"This dish is one of my all-time favorites. It's tasty, simple, and full of flavor."

Ingredients: sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, sugar, whole wheat fusilli, olive oil, sliced mushrooms, minced garlic, basil, tomato sauce, grated Parmesan cheese, rotisserie chicken, arugula, pine nuts

Calories: 431
Resistant Starch: 1.5 grams

Try this recipe: Fusilli Michelangelo With Roasted Chicken
6 of 13

Donatella Arpaia's Edamame and Pear Crostini

Donatella Arpaia is the owner of Donatella, DBar, and Kefi in New York City; and a guest judge on Food Network's Iron Chef America and The Next Iron Chef. She is also a regular contributor on the Today show; and is the author of Donatella Cooks: Simple Food Made Glamorous.

"This dish is healthy, sweet, and crunchy with great texture and flavor makes a perfect appetizer for a baby or bridal shower."

Ingredients: edamame, extra virgin olive oil, mint, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, salt, black pepper, a baguette, Bartlett pears

Calories: 241
Resistant Starch: 0.6 grams

Try this recipe: Edamame and Pear Crostini
7 of 13

Emily Luchetti's Brown Rice Pudding

Emily Luchetti is the executive pastry chef at Farallon and Waterbar restaurants in San Francisco and is the author of six cookbooks. Her latest is The Fearless Baker.

"I eat brown rice and veggies often for dinner. One night I had a sweet tooth, so I turned my leftover brown rice into a quick and not too unhealthy dessert. The nutty rice goes well with the juicy ripe fruit."

Ingredients: low-fat (1%) milk, brown sugar, cooked brown rice, heavy cream salt, seasonal fresh stone fruit (or 1 cup golden raisins, dried apricots, and/or sour cherries)

Calories: 223
Resistant Starch: 1.2 grams

Try this recipe: Brown Rice Pudding
8 of 13

Candice Kumai's Pearl Barley With Peas and Edamame

Candice Kumai is the author of Pretty Delicious: Lean and Lovely Recipes for a Healthy, Happy New You, a guest judge on Iron Chef America, co-host of Lifetime television's hit series Cook Yourself Thin, chef contributor on Cooking Channel's Unique Eats, and an alum of Top Chef.

"Carbs are the ultimate food in my book. I will never—mark my words—cut them from my diet! My day is filled with them, from my morning muesli to a late-night pizza."

Ingredients: pearl barley, edamame, peas, spinach, Worcestershire sauce, lemon zest, tablespoons fresh lemon juice, sea salt

Calories: 227
Resistant Starch: 3.7 grams

Try this recipe: Pearl Barley With Peas and Edamame
9 of 13

Cristina Ferrare's Grilled Polenta Cakes

Cristina Ferrare is a New York Times best-selling author and host of her own cooking show, Cristina Ferrare's Big Bowl of Love, on OWN.

"I keep ready-made polenta on hand for when I need a quick appetizer. I enjoy grilled polenta cakes plain or with a tomato bruschetta topping, brushed with pesto, or with a simple tomato sauce, like this recipe."

Ingredients: tube polenta, extra virgin olive oil, tomato sauce, Parmesan cheese, whole basil leaves, kosher salt, black pepper

Calories: 116
Resistant Starch: 0.3 grams

Try this recipe: Grilled Polenta Cakes
10 of 13

Joe Bastianich's Scoglio (Seafood Pasta)

Joe Bastianich is a judge on the hit FOX series MasterChef and MasterChef Italia in Italy. His newest book, Restaurant Man, is due to be released in spring 2012.

"Carbs—especially pasta—are the fuel my body needs to maintain an athletic lifestyle. This classic Italian dish, loaded with delicious iron-rich shellfish, is both sustaining and satisfying."

Ingredients: olive oil, garlic cloves, whole Italian tomatoes, salt, black pepper, oregano (optional), spaghetti, scallops, shrimp, thyme, mussels, clams, white wine

Calories: 433
Resistant Starch: 2 grams

Try this recipe: Scoglio (Seafood Pasta)
11 of 13

Gail Simmons's Individual Spinach and Mushroom Pizzas With Whole Wheat Crust

Gail Simmons is a celebrated culinary expert, food writer, and television personality who has worked in some of the country's most notable restaurants. The host of Top Chef: Just Desserts, she is also a judge on Top Chef Masters.

"Pizza is one of those foods I could never give up. The combination of crispy crust, tangy sauce, and fresh mozzarella is always so satisfying."

Ingredients: yeast, warm water, sugar, whole wheat flour,unbleached all-purpose flour, sea salt, olive oil, cremini mushrooms, baby spinach, whole tomatoes (juices drained), salted mozzarella, garlic cloves, crushed red pepper (optional)

Calories: 418
Resistant Starch: 3.2 grams

Try this recipe: Spinach and Mushroom Pizzas With Whole Wheat Crust
12 of 13

Allysa Torey's Date-Walnut Mini Cupcakes

Allysa Torey opened Magnolia Bakery in New York's Greenwich Village in the summer of 1996. She now spends her time cooking and writing on her small farm in upstate New York with her two children.

"The inspiration for this recipe came from my memories of sitting around the kitchen table with my mom as a child and eating date-nut bread with cream cheese. My kids absolutely love these!"

Ingredients: pitted dates, light brown sugar, light unsulphured molasses, unsalted butter, unbleached all-purpose flour, whole wheat pastry flour, baking soda, salt, egg, vanilla extract, chopped walnuts, cream cheese, unsalted butter, powdered sugar, freshly squeezed orange juice, orange zest

Calories: 110
Resistant Starch: 0 grams

Try this recipe: Date-Walnut Mini Cupcakes
13 of 13

Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito's Holiday Sugar Cookies

Co-owners of Baked, a New York City–based purveyor of outrageously delicious desserts, Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito are also the authors of two celebrated cookbooks, Baked: New Frontiers in Baking, and Baked Explorations: Classic American Desserts Reinvented.

"For us, it is essential that sugar cookies taste as good as they look. Our whole wheat sugar cookies hold their shape well, and they have a wonderful nutty note via the whole wheat flour."

Ingredients: all-purpose flour,whole wheat flour, salt, baking soda, unsalted butter, granulated sugar, light brown sugar, egg white, vanilla extract, almond extract, powdered sugar, pasteurized egg whites, lemon juice

Calories: 126
Resistant Starch: 0 grams

Try this recipe: Holiday Sugar Cookies

