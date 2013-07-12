Star Chefs Cook Carbs!

Your favorite celebrity chefs know how to turn a good carb into a great dish!
July 12, 2013
Guy Fieri's Spinach-Tomato Pasta Shells
Guy Fieri is the author of Guy Fieri Food: Cookin' It, Livin' It, Lovin' It, host of Guy's Big Bite and Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Food Network, and founder of the nonprofit group, Cooking with Kids.
"I have to straight-up admit that I'm a pasta junkie. Not only is this dish healthy, but with the color from the tomatoes and spinach, it looks great as well."
Ingredients: whole wheat pasta shells, butter, shallots, crushed red pepper, baby spinach, low-sodium chicken broth, half and half, Pecorino Romano cheese, divided, black pepper, grape tomatoes, parsley
Wolfgang Puck is the master chef/owner of over 20 fine-dining establishments and more than 80 fast cafes and bistros around the world.
"I like this recipe because you can add grilled or sautéed vegetables to the toppings. Or try spinach, Swiss chard, or kale. Blanch in boiling salted water first, then drain, squeeze dry, chop, and top the pizza."
Ingredients: olive oil, yellow and red bell peppers, all-purpose flour for rolling, refrigerated pizza dough, mozzarella cheese, fontina cheese, cooked chicken breast, barbecue sauce, salt, pepper, parsley
Carla Hall is the owner and executive chef of Alchemy Caterers in Washington, D.C., which features savory and sweet artisanal baked goods; she's also a co-host of ABC's The Chew; and a season-five finalist on Bravo's Top Chef.
"Mole packs in healthful antioxidants from the chocolate. Besides chicken, try the mole on beef, seasoned tofu, drizzled over rice and beans, and even as a condiment."
Ingredients: vegetable oil, onion, finely chopped, garlic, ground cumin, cinnamon, salt, black pepper, diced tomatoes, diced green chiles, tahini, chopped dark chocolate, cilantro, rotisserie chicken, avocado
Donatella Arpaia is the owner of Donatella, DBar, and Kefi in New York City; and a guest judge on Food Network's Iron Chef America and The Next Iron Chef. She is also a regular contributor on the Today show; and is the author of Donatella Cooks: Simple Food Made Glamorous.
"This dish is healthy, sweet, and crunchy with great texture and flavor makes a perfect appetizer for a baby or bridal shower."
Ingredients: edamame, extra virgin olive oil, mint, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, salt, black pepper, a baguette, Bartlett pears
Emily Luchetti is the executive pastry chef at Farallon and Waterbar restaurants in San Francisco and is the author of six cookbooks. Her latest is The Fearless Baker.
"I eat brown rice and veggies often for dinner. One night I had a sweet tooth, so I turned my leftover brown rice into a quick and not too unhealthy dessert. The nutty rice goes well with the juicy ripe fruit."
Ingredients: low-fat (1%) milk, brown sugar, cooked brown rice, heavy cream salt, seasonal fresh stone fruit (or 1 cup golden raisins, dried apricots, and/or sour cherries)
Candice Kumai's Pearl Barley With Peas and Edamame
Candice Kumai is the author of Pretty Delicious: Lean and Lovely Recipes for a Healthy, Happy New You, a guest judge on Iron Chef America, co-host of Lifetime television's hit series Cook Yourself Thin, chef contributor on Cooking Channel's Unique Eats, and an alum of Top Chef.
"Carbs are the ultimate food in my book. I will never—mark my words—cut them from my diet! My day is filled with them, from my morning muesli to a late-night pizza."
Ingredients: pearl barley, edamame, peas, spinach, Worcestershire sauce, lemon zest, tablespoons fresh lemon juice, sea salt
Cristina Ferrare is a New York Times best-selling author and host of her own cooking show, Cristina Ferrare's Big Bowl of Love, on OWN.
"I keep ready-made polenta on hand for when I need a quick appetizer. I enjoy grilled polenta cakes plain or with a tomato bruschetta topping, brushed with pesto, or with a simple tomato sauce, like this recipe."
Ingredients: tube polenta, extra virgin olive oil, tomato sauce, Parmesan cheese, whole basil leaves, kosher salt, black pepper
Gail Simmons's Individual Spinach and Mushroom Pizzas With Whole Wheat Crust
Gail Simmons is a celebrated culinary expert, food writer, and television personality who has worked in some of the country's most notable restaurants. The host of Top Chef: Just Desserts, she is also a judge on Top Chef Masters.
"Pizza is one of those foods I could never give up. The combination of crispy crust, tangy sauce, and fresh mozzarella is always so satisfying."
Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito's Holiday Sugar Cookies
Co-owners of Baked, a New York City–based purveyor of outrageously delicious desserts, Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito are also the authors of two celebrated cookbooks, Baked: New Frontiers in Baking, and Baked Explorations: Classic American Desserts Reinvented.
"For us, it is essential that sugar cookies taste as good as they look. Our whole wheat sugar cookies hold their shape well, and they have a wonderful nutty note via the whole wheat flour."