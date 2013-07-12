Star Chefs Cook Carbs!

Allysa Torey opened Magnolia Bakery in New York's Greenwich Village in the summer of 1996. She now spends her time cooking and writing on her small farm in upstate New York with her two children."The inspiration for this recipe came from my memories of sitting around the kitchen table with my mom as a child and eating date-nut bread with cream cheese. My kids absolutely love these!"pitted dates, light brown sugar, light unsulphured molasses, unsalted butter, unbleached all-purpose flour, whole wheat pastry flour, baking soda, salt, egg, vanilla extract, chopped walnuts, cream cheese, unsalted butter, powdered sugar, freshly squeezed orange juice, orange zest1100 grams