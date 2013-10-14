13 Surprising Facts About Testosterone

8 of 14 Getty Images

Hands reveal hormone secrets

In men and boys, the right pointer finger is shorter in relation to their right ring finger than it is in girls.



This has even been found in other five-fingered creatures, such as rats. Scientists have found that the difference is a clear marker for fetal exposure to testosterone. The higher your testosterone level before birth, the lower your pointer-finger-to-ring-finger ratio.



Men with the lowest ratios made the most money and stayed in business for the longest time, according to the U.K. study of traders and testosterone.