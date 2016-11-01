11 Tips for Avoiding Holiday Depression Triggers

If you feel like you just can't get through one more holiday gathering, it's OK to sit them out.



"One of the things about holiday stress we forget is that Thanksgiving and Christmas are both 24 hours and that's it," says Pauline Wallin, PhD, an author and clinical psychologist in Camp Hill, Penn.



Wallin recommends figuring out what you need to get through those 24 hours, such as volunteering, going on vacation, or visiting a shelter or someone who is alone. Focusing on others can help alleviate depression.