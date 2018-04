How to Get Rid Of 15 Pesky Health Problems

These tiny, soft flaps of skin may appear on the neck, armpits, and upper trunk. Experts don't know what causes them, Dr. Lamm says, but they do know that the growths tend to appear after middle age. They also know how to get rid of them. "A dermatologist can just snip them off at a regular doctor's visit," he says. (But don't try this at home!)Dr. Lamm warns, however, that people who have skin tags may also have polyps in their colon . "If you all of a sudden have a lot of these on your skin, talk to your doctor about getting a colon study," he says.