You exercise, you eat right, you manage your stress—you’re the picture of health, right? Not if you have a desk job (or a comfy couch) and spend most of each day sitting on your rear , according to an American Cancer Society study published in June. Both women and men who sat for more than six hours a day were significantly more likely to die during the course of the study than those who sat fewer than three hours. Desk jockeys may feel that there’s nothing they can do about how much time they spend sitting, but some experts have suggested creative solutions, such as standing workstations or treadmills in the office.