5 Ways to Have a Healthier Thanksgiving

Plan a post-meal walk

As soon as you arrive at your Thanksgiving celebration, announce that you plan to take a walk after the meal. Most likely, some of your family and friends will want to join you. Once you get a few people on board, it'll be tough to bail out.



A brisk walk will help you burn some calories and likely put you in the right mindset to turn down a second piece of pumpkin pie!