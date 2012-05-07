13 Drugs That Can Make You Gain Weight

4 of 14 Getty Images

Prozac (fluoxetine)

Although Prozac, an SSRI, is generally associated with weight loss, it can have the opposite effect in the long term.



A 60-week study found that, although patients on Prozac shed more than the placebo group (up to 11 pounds in the first six months), they started to regain the weight about halfway through the study.



Dr. Cheskin says the reason could be that patients develop tolerance to the satiety effect. "If someone is trying to lose weight, and is on an SSRI for depression, I will often switch to Wellbutrin (bupropion)," which is associated with weight loss, he says.