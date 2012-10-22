14 Must-Know Facts About Medicare Open Enrollment

8 of 15 Getty Images

Check your medications

Wong Eakin says all Medicare beneficiaries should look carefully at which drugs are covered under the plans they are considering for 2013 (check the plan's formulary) and make sure the drugs you need are on the list.



"Also know the restrictions," Wong Eakin says. "Sometimes a drug is covered but there may be a restriction like prior authorization or a quantity limit, so you should look into those things to see what you need to do to access your drugs," she says.



And, a growing number of plans are adopting a network pharmacy benefit. That means some pharmacies will be in your plan’s network and others will be out-of-network. You’ll pay more out-of-network so be sure to check that the pharmacies near you participate with your plan.