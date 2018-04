9 of 10 Getty Images

Will Smith

Will Smith, 44, has always kept himself in great physical shape—but he keeps his mind active too.



In a speech at the 2005 Kids' Choice Awards, Smith said the key to a happy, healthy life is "running and reading." He added that, "The reason reading is so important…[is that] there is no problem you can have that someone hasn't already solved, and wrote about it in a book."



Research from the Mayo Clinic shows that, as you age, reading decreases your risk of developing mild memory loss by 30% to 50%. To stay as sharp as the actor formerly known as Fresh Prince, consider becoming a regular at your local library.