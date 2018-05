Famous People With Irritable Bowel Syndrome

She's most well known for playing the part of Wonder Woman in the 1970s, but in the past decade, Lynda Carter took on another role that's near and dear to her heart: In 2002, the actress became a spokeswoman for IBS awareness, speaking to women about the debilitating condition from which her mother suffered for more than 30 years. (Carter didn't have it herself.)"IBS has been so shrouded in darkness," Carter said in a 2003 statement . "I know the truth about how people suffer. It is just one more closeted condition that we need to shine some light on because it is a very real medical condition and you're not crazy."