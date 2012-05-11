4 Clever Uses for Cloves

2 of 5 Getty Images

Congestion RX

Believe it or not, a tea that contains cloves can help you kick a respiratory infection. "Cloves work as an expectorant, loosening mucus in the throat and esophagus so you can cough it up," explains Neil Schachter, MD, a professor at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City.



After seeing your own doc (to rule out a bacterial infection), try Dr. Schachter’s healing brew: Combine 2 cloves, a stick of cinnamon, and 2 crushed cardamom seeds in an infuser; place in a large mug with a black tea bag. Add boiling water and let steep for 1 to 2 minutes.



Then sip away your symptoms.