Simple Fixes for Your Worst Beauty Mistakes

I just smeared my mascara

Give it a minute! Rushing to grab a cotton swab and dabbing it off immediately will remove the excess mascara but also take off the rest of your eye makeup, setting you back even further.



Instead, let the smudge dry (about 60 seconds). It will get a little flaky and come off "almost like a crumb rolling off your skin," says Kristofer Buckle, celebrity makeup artist. Just dampen a Q-tip or a tissue twisted into a tiny pencil-shaped point and hold it over the smear to gently remove it. And next time you’re swiping on mascara, open your mouth wide while you’re coating your lashes. It keeps you from blinking, so you’re less likely to get a smudge (try it, it works!).