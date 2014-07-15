2 of 4 Karen Pearson

Go all out on lashes

Showstopping lashes used to require a fake fringe (not to mention glue and a steady hand). But now you can get that lush look with just a few swipes of a mascara wand. "These new formulas have the perfect combination of volumizing and lengthening fibers, plus brushes that grab the tiny hairs other mascaras miss," says Melissa Silver, a makeup artist in New York City.



To maximize the eye-opening effect, get the wand as close to the root of your lashes as possible, then wiggle it up in a back-and-forth motion, instead of just sweeping out, says Silver: "You’ll be amazed at how much more mascara you deposit this way."