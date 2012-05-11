Stacy London's Petite Style Rehab

Health.com
May 11, 2012
1 of 4 Karen Pearson

Petite power!

Short girls, rejoice! Stacy London helped 5'3" editor Betty Kim dress taller. Add instant height—no crazy-high heels needed!—with these tricks.

Stacy says:

"Betty’s petite, so she has to be careful with prints: Anything too large will overwhelm her. This one’s perfect.

I tied the belt a bit higher than her natural waist, to give the illusion of a longer line. I also added a turtleneck, nude hose (hey, if Kate Middleton does it…), and a wedge heel for height and comfort."
Advertisement
2 of 4 Jack Miskell

Simple plaid

Stacy says:

"Betty’s office has a fairly casual dress code, so her plaid skirt can totally work there. I recommend keeping the sweater untucked to lengthen the torso.

I added neutral suede kitten heels with a pointy toe that will create a long, lean line."
3 of 4 Jack Miskell

The right pants

Stacy says:

"When I met Betty, she was wearing these pants on her hips, but they’re meant to be high-waisted, so the fit looked wrong. They’re a classic silhouette; I just punched them up with a patterned blouse and red accessories for a great desk-to-drinks look."
Advertisement
4 of 4 Jack Miskell

Keep it or toss it?

Keep it!
Cropped top On Betty, it’s not a belly-barer, just a good fit.

Toss it!
Too-long tunic Toss the leggings, too. Sub in a sweater dress and tights.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up