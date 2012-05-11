Stacy London's Petite Style Rehab

1 of 4 Karen Pearson

Petite power!

Short girls, rejoice! Stacy London helped 5'3" editor Betty Kim dress taller. Add instant height—no crazy-high heels needed!—with these tricks.



Stacy says:



"Betty’s petite, so she has to be careful with prints: Anything too large will overwhelm her. This one’s perfect.



I tied the belt a bit higher than her natural waist, to give the illusion of a longer line. I also added a turtleneck, nude hose (hey, if Kate Middleton does it…), and a wedge heel for height and comfort."