Stacy London's Petite Style Rehab

Short girls, rejoice! Stacy London helped 5'3" editor Betty Kim dress taller. Add instant height—no crazy-high heels needed!—with these tricks.
Stacy says:
"Betty’s petite, so she has to be careful with prints: Anything too large will overwhelm her. This one’s perfect.
I tied the belt a bit higher than her natural waist, to give the illusion of a longer line. I also added a turtleneck, nude hose (hey, if Kate Middleton does it…), and a wedge heel for height and comfort."
Advertisement
2 of 4Jack Miskell
Simple plaid
Stacy says:
"Betty’s office has a fairly casual dress code, so her plaid skirt can totally work there. I recommend keeping the sweater untucked to lengthen the torso.
I added neutral suede kitten heels with a pointy toe that will create a long, lean line."
3 of 4Jack Miskell
The right pants
Stacy says:
"When I met Betty, she was wearing these pants on her hips, but they’re meant to be high-waisted, so the fit looked wrong. They’re a classic silhouette; I just punched them up with a patterned blouse and red accessories for a great desk-to-drinks look."
Advertisement
4 of 4Jack Miskell
Keep it or toss it?
Keep it! Cropped top On Betty, it’s not a belly-barer, just a good fit.
Toss it! Too-long tunic Toss the leggings, too. Sub in a sweater
dress and tights.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.