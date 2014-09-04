Mix-and-Match Boxing Moves for a Better Body

7 of 8 Jay Sullivan

Legs & butt: Crescent kick

Stand with feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, fists up. Twist at waist, lifting left leg to point toes to the right. Kick up and over toward the left in a half-moon shape.



Lower leg to tap left toes, then raise it again and kick it up and over to the right; that’s 1 rep. Do 10 reps, then switch sides and repeat. For even more of a challenge, do kicks over the back of a chair.