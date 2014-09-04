Mix-and-Match Boxing Moves for a Better Body

Give unwanted inches the old one-two with these boxing-inspired moves from Crunch NYC instructor Christy Nacinovich. (They’re based on her new Sucker Punch class.)
For a top-to-toe tone-up, choose a move for the arms and shoulders, a move for the abs and back, and a move for the legs and butt, then do 2 sets of each move 3 to 4 times per week.
Arms & shoulders: Back fist
Stand with knees slightly bent, feet in fighter’s stance (left foot forward), elbows bent; bring right fist near face. Twist at waist to the right, bringing left fist to the right and down, straightening left arm.
Keeping arm straight, rotate upper body to the left while swinging left arm back beyond left side of body. Do 10 reps, keeping arm straight and long—think of it as a steel bar locked into place. Switch sides and repeat; do 2 sets.
Arms & shoulders: Pike push-up
Begin in push-up position with hands in a wide diamond (fingers pointing toward each other).
Bend at waist, lifting hips up and coming onto toes (walk them in a bit if needed) so body forms upside-down "V". Bend elbows to lower head toward hands.
Press back up; do 10 reps. For even more of a challenge, do 10 reps with right leg raised, then repeat with left leg raised.
Abs & back: Knee strike
Stand with knees slightly bent, feet in fighter’s stance (left foot forward). Raise both arms up and to left as if grabbing something.
Engage core muscles and pull hands down as you bend right knee and lift it up to meet them. Return to previous position, tapping right toes to the floor.
Do 10 reps, then switch sides and repeat.
Abs & back: Sit up and punch
Lie with knees bent, feet on floor, fists up. Engage core and round up slowly; at top, jab right arm out, retract, jab left. Roll back down.
Do 10 reps (per side) each of jabs, upper cuts (punching up), and hooks (punching around to sides).
Legs & butt: Back kick
Stand with feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, fists up. Lift left foot, bend knee, lift thigh parallel to floor; look over left shoulder. Hinge forward, kicking left leg straight back. Return to original position.
Do 10 reps; repeat on opposite side.
Legs & butt: Crescent kick
Stand with feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, fists up. Twist at waist, lifting left leg to point toes to the right. Kick up and over toward the left in a half-moon shape.
Lower leg to tap left toes, then raise it again and kick it up and over to the right; that’s 1 rep. Do 10 reps, then switch sides and repeat. For even more of a challenge, do kicks over the back of a chair.
Arms and Core: Pilates Boxing
Use this move to work out your arms and core at the same time.