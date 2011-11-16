Ideal vs. Great Deal: Soft, Sexy Fragrances

Colleen Sullivan
November 16, 2011
Smell gorgeous

Our Beauty Director suggests some of the sexiest, most delicious-smelling scents out there.

Ideal: Body lotion

Marc Jacobs Oh, Lola! Body Lotion ($45; bloomingdales.com)

"I’m a big fan of the Oh, Lola! perfume (it reminds me of summers at the beach), and now I’m a convert to the lotion. Is it the raspberry? Vanilla? Not sure all I know is it puts me in a great mood."
Great deal: Body lotion

Victoria’s Secret Hydrating Body Lotion in Sheer Love ($12; victoriassecret.com)

"This lotion is made with aloe vera, so it’s just the thing for very dry skin. And I love the light scent (pink lily and cotton blossom), which is perfect for days when you want just a hint of fragrance."
Ideal: Fragrance

Especially Escada ($84; sephora.com)

"I thought I’d save this luxe perfume for special occasions, but I find myself wearing it everywhere: the office, shopping, even my son’s football games! I can’t get enough of its light floral notes."
Great deal: Fragrance

Guess Seductive I’m Yours ($62; guessparfums.com)

"Five floral notes—from peony to lily to magnolia—add up to a soft powdery scent that isn’t at all cloying or girly. Talk about flower power."
Ideal: body wash

Prada Candy Shower Gel ($42; neimanmarcus.com)

"When I don’t feel like wearing perfume, I wash with this shower gel. The mix of musk and vanilla notes is clean and fresh—not sugary as the name implies! Plus, it’s so hydrating there’s no need for a body lotion."
Great deal: body wash

L’Occitane Delice des Fleurs Shower Jelly ($20; loccitane.com)

"Love roses? This silky shower gel leaves you (and your bathroom) smelling like fresh-cut blooms.

Bonus: The gel is so thick, I use it as shaving cream—works great!"

