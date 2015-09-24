10 Dating Tips for People With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

11 of 11 Getty Images

Know when to let go

Everyone hates rejection and ending relationships. But particularly when you have a condition like IBD, you need to make sure you're dating the right person.



"Make sure they have empathy because they may have to be a caretaker for you, understanding of you when you are late to events because you are on the toilet, or have to cancel because you feel sick," Sileo says.



"They have to be OK with it and supportive in the waves that come with it," Bryan says. "You have to find someone who can take the journey with you."