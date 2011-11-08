10 Foods to Avoid If You Have Overactive Bladder

11 of 11 Corbis

Too much (or too little) liquid

The adage that drinking eight to 10 glasses of water per day is good for you turns out not always to be true. So there's no reason for you to overload on liquids, which for obvious reasons can aggravate an overactive bladder. Drinking too little liquid can be a problem, too, because it can lead to overly concentrated urine, which is also a bladder irritant.



"Six to eight glasses of total fluids a day is acceptable," Dr. Winkler says. "It also depends on activity level, and you should drink if you are thirsty, as your body is telling you something."