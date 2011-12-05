Got Psoriasis? 7 Signs You Have Arthritis Too

3 of 10 Getty Images

Are your joints stiff or tender?

In the survey, 34% of psoriasis patients with an arthritis diagnosis had joint stiffness for more than two hours after waking, and trouble getting in and out of a car. (So did 14% of those without an arthritis diagnosis.)



McGraw takes medication that provides some relief and delays joint damage. But he still has pain and stiffness, especially if he doesn't get enough rest.



Since he's often on the road for his medical-sales job, his company allowed him to use an SUV that lets him step up into the driver's seat rather than bend down.