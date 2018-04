50 Healthy Gifts Under $50

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen ($18, amazon.com)



Teigen's mouthwatering recipes, from the Thai cusine she whips up with her mom to the crispy fried chicken she concocts with her husband John Legend, make constant appearances on her Instagram and Snapchat accounts. Now, fans of the Sports Illustrated model's recipes have a chance to recreate them in their own homes.

Vegetable tortilla stew, lemony arugula spaghetti, and more yummy dishes grace the pages of this fun cookbook, giving the foodie in your family lots of new, tasty treats to try.