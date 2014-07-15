5 Must-Have Makeup Products

4 of 6 Karen Pearson

Invisible lip liner

Sure, Angelina Jolie can opt for just gloss. But for those of us who aren’t blessed with that full of a pout, her makeup artist has the secret. "Lip liner!" says Mary Burton, who has worked with Jolie. "It’s the five-second step you can’t skip," because it adds instant fullness and keeps lipstick in place.



For those of us who can never figure out how to choose the perfect color, new wax-based, invisible liners have made it ever so easy to create a colorless waterproof border that defines lips. The best part? "It guarantees that liner won’t look drawn on, which is never a good look," says Burton. Trace the pencil just outside the lip line, then follow with your regular lipstick.