3 Headaches That Require Emergency Attention

The worst headache ever

"The thing we're taught to look for is someone claiming to have 'the worst headache of their life,'" says Adam Wilkes, MD, an ER specialist at Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood, Pa. "It may mean that they have an aneurysm in the brain that has begun to leak a little blood, but could turn into a catastrophic full bleed. And that can be life threatening."