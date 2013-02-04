10 Heart Attack Risk Factors

4 of 11 Getty Images

Family history

If you have a close relative such as a parent or sibling who developed heart disease prematurely—before 55 for men and 65 for women—your chances of getting it is higher.



However, "if you do have a family history, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re doomed to repeat the sins of your parents," says Dr. Milani, who is a spokesperson for the American Heart Association. While it could be genetic, it could also be that "they had a bad lifestyle that you don’t have, and that’s what really caused their heart problems." A healthy lifestyle, regular check-ups, and keeping a lookout for symptoms can help.