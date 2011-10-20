4 Delicious Holiday Baked Goods
4 Delicious Holiday Baked Goods
Adeena Sussman
October 20, 2011
Afternoon delights
Got holiday company? Treat them to these warm, delicious (and low-cal) sweets.
Pumpkin-Chai Quickbread
Ingredients:
Baking spray with flour, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat pastry flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, ground cloves, ground cardamom, ground allspice, eggs, egg white, 2% reduced fat milk, canola oil, canned pumpkin puree, pumpkin seeds
Calories:
184
Try this recipe:
Pumpkin-Chai Quickbread
Zucchini-Fig Mini Cakes
Ingredients:
Baking spray with flour, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat pastry flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ground nutmeg, egg, egg white, low-fat plain yogurt, extra-virgin olive oil, grated zucchini, dried figs, powdered sugar (optional)
Calories:
178
Try this recipe:
Zucchini-Fig Mini Cakes
Banana-Coconut Muffins
Ingredients:
All-purpose flour, whole-wheat pastry flour, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ripe bananas, egg, egg white, canola oil, vanilla extract, coconut milk, unsweetened shredded coconut
Calories:
265
Try this recipe:
Banana-Coconut Muffins
Chocolate Marble Cake
Ingredients:
Cake:
Baking spray with flour, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat pastry flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, light sour cream, plain almond milk, applesauce, unsalted butter, eggs, egg whites, vanilla extract, unsweetened chocolate, unsweetened cocoa powder
Glaze:
Powdered sugar, unsalted butter, unsweetened cocoa
Calories:
219
Try this recipe:
Chocolate Marble Cake
