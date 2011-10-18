Ideal vs. Great Deal: Skin and Hair Repair

Our Beauty Director gives the lowdown on the best hair and skin moisturizing masks.
Ideal: Hair masks
Fekkai Salon Technician Color Care Rapid Results Moisture Mask ($38; fekkai.com)
"After shampooing, dip fingertips into the mousse-like formula, apply, then rinse after three minutes. The result? Salon-silky hair. You can use it on dry ends every time you wash, or all over once a week."
Great deal: Hair masks
L'Oreal Paris EverPure Moisture Deep Restorative Masque ($9; drugstores)
"It's easy to protect my highlights with this three-minute hair mask containing UV filters. The moisturizing vitamin E leaves strands soft, while energizing mint and rosemary perk me right up!"
Ideal: Face masks
Sampar Nocturnal Line-up Mask ($95; skin-one.com)
"Who can resist a face mask that hydrates overnight? Apply to clean skin before bed, and you'll wake up with smoother, softer skin (thanks to anti-aging walnut extract).
"My favorite double-duty face mask! I smooth the grainy oatmeal mixture on, then leave for one minute to get the benefits of a scrub, 15 minutes if I want the rose and carrot oils to work their magic on my dry skin."
Ideal: Body masks
Borghese FANGO Brilliante Brightening Mud Mask for Face and Body ($64; borghese.com)
"Love to treat dry spots on my body with this hydrating mask containing moisturizing avocado oil and exfoliating sea salts. It's quick-dry, so you can rinse off in less than 10 minutes."
Great deal: Body masks
AHAVA Natural Dead Sea Body Mud ($15; ahavaus.com)
"I'll use this mask after a particularly tough workout. The Dead Sea-derived mud helps relieve my overworked muscles while smoothing skin.
Tip: Use it in the shower—it's messy!"
