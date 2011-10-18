7 Gadgets for Perfect Portion Sizes

Milena Damjanov
October 18, 2011
Prevent portion distortion

Keep overeating in check with these right-sized kitchen gadgets.
Booze control

Today's giant goblets make it all too easy to pour yourself a vat of vino. Enter the genius Wine-Trax, the measuring wine glass ($29 for two; wine-trax.com), marked with 4-, 6-, and 8-ounce portion rings so you can cap your liquid calories.
Get the scoop

We all know not to eat ice cream straight from the tub. But how much, exactly, should you dish up?

This Healthy Steps Portion Control Ice Cream Scoop ($7; amazon.com) comes to the rescue, dispensing a half cup of your fave flavor with a press of the plunger. Yum.

Artful measuring

Gorgeous Diamond-Cut Measuring Cups ($32; anthropologie.com) are perfect for meting out servings of nuts and other nibbles.
Meal math

Surprise! The flowers on these pretty Slimware Sunburst Plates ($35 for set of four; slimware.com) actually serve as an oh-so-subtle reminder of portion size.
Baby cakes

You can have your cupcake and eat it, too! That is, you can when you use the Bella Mini Cupcake Maker ($30; amazon.com), which turns out delicious tiny treats.

Spice it right

Take the guesswork out of pinches and fractions of teaspoons with the Kitchen Art Easy Measure Salt and Pepper Dispensers ($5 each; bedbathandbeyond.com).

Citrus bliss

Start your day with the ideal amount of freshly squeezed OJ: The Chef'n Juicester ($15; chefsresource.com) has a built-in measuring cup and two sizes of reamers—small for lemons and limes, large for oranges and grapefruits.

Drink up!

