14 Smart Ways Seniors Can Cut Medical Costs

Play the deductible game

Whether you have Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, or a combination thereof (say, Medicare and a "medigap" supplemental policy), you should know how it works.



The first step is to know what your deductible is—and if you've met it.



If you've satisfied the deductible for the year, you may, for example, schedule a medical procedure right away, Fitteron says. On the other hand, if you haven't spent much toward the deductible, you might delay having the procedure until the next year when you are going to be closer to meeting your deductible.