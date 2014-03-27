8 Tips for Coping With Ulcerative Colitis

3 of 9 Corbis

Get your rest

Sleep is key for anyone with chronic illness to help his or her body deal with the disease. "It makes a huge difference for me," says Stein, who adds that it's not good for her mind—or her stomach—if she doesn't get seven to eight hours of sleep each night.



If your symptoms are making it difficult to sleep through the night, ask your doctor if there are steps you can take or medicines he or she could prescribe that would help you rest more easily.