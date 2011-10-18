4 Surprising Health Benefits of Yogurt

2 of 5 Getty Images

Face saver

No need for pricey derm treatments to perfect your complexion. "Yogurt contains lactic acid, which is a component in some in-office chemical peels," says dermatologist Hema Sundaram, MD. "It gently exfoliates the top layers of the epidermis, which can clear up blemishes and discolorations, and may even reduce fine wrinkles."



Try this DIY mask: Mix 1 cup Greek yogurt with 2 to 3 drops of almond or olive oil and a tablespoon of honey; apply to face, leave on for 20 to 30 minutes, then rinse and pat dry. Result: more radiant sk