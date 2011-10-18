3 Tools to Boost Your Beauty Kit
Home
Beauty
3 Tools to Boost Your Beauty Kit
Diana Cerqueira
October 18, 2011
1 of 4
Jack Miskell
Freshen up your makeup bag
Need a beauty bag upgrade? Add these three essentials tools to get a total makeup makeover.
2 of 4
Lash curler
No makeup artist would be caught dead without one. It makes your eyes pop, plus the curl it gives prevents mascara from smudging.
3 of 4
Makeup sponge
It's the ultimate multitasking beauty tool. Insiders love the unique egg shape of the
Beautyblender Sponge Applicator
($20;
sephora.com
), which is great for small spots like the nose and eye area.
4 of 4
Fan brush
Lean toward a natural makeup look? Get it with this often-overlooked brush, which picks up less color than big, fluffy brushes. Check out
Sephora Professional Natural Fan Brush #43
($27;
sephora.com
).
