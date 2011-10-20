What Can You Make with Fresh Cranberries?

October 20, 2011
Seasonal favorites

Star foodies get creative with fall's favorite berry.
Cranberry-Poached Pears

Eva Longoria is co-owner of Beso restaurants in Hollywood and Las Vegas and author of Eva's Kitchen.

Ingredients: pears, honey, sugar, orange and lemon zest, lemon juice, cinnamon stick, vanilla bean pod, passion fruit tea bag, cranberries

Calories: 161

Try this recipe: Cranberry-Poached Pears
Beef Shank With Mushrooms and Cranberry Sauce

Chris Hastings is co-author of The Hot and Hot Fish Club Cookbook and a chef in Birmingham, Alabama.

Ingredients: beef shanks, salt, pepper, oil, thyme, bay leaf, garlic clove, carrot, onion, celery stalks, cranberries, low-sodium beef stock, shallots, dried cranberries, wild mushrooms, parsley, polenta

Calories: 563

Try this recipe: Beef Shank With Mushrooms and Cranberry Sauce
Rustic Cranberry Tart

John Besh is a James Beard award-winning chef and the author of My Family Table.

Ingredients: pecans, prepared pie crust, cranberries, sugar, all-purpose flour, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, orange zest, orange juice, unsalted butter

Calories: 343

Try this recipe: Rustic Cranberry Tart

