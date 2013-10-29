The Anti-Aging Perks of Apples

Whether you slice them in your salad or use their nutrients on your skin, apples can help you glow. They're full of vitamin C, a crucial ingredient for your complexion and hair.
"Vitamin C speeds up skin's cell production, which makes you look radiant, and strengthens hair and nails," says David Wolfe, nutrition expert and author. "Apples also contain B vitamins, like B5 and B9, proven to combat acne and irritation." Why not indulge in their beauty benefits?
Advertisement
2 of 8Jack Miskell
Anti-aging eye cream
Smooth fine lines and brighten up under eyes with collagen-boosting apple extract in Benefit It's Potent! Eye Cream ($32; benefitcosmetics.com). You may even be able to get out the door without concealer—if not without your coffee.
3 of 8Jack Miskell
Glow getter
Dark-circle concealer? Illuminating makeup primer? Light-reflective tinted moisturizer? Call it what you want, but Tarte Smooth Operator Amazonian Clay Illuminating Serum ($32; sephora.com)—loaded with antioxidant-rich apple extract—makes you glowy!
Advertisement
4 of 8Jack Miskell
A sensitive-skin wash
Packed with skin soothers like apple extract, aloe vera, and chamomile, Desert Essence Gentle Nourishing Organic Cleanser ($14; desertessence.com) gently removes makeup in one rinse—no stinging skin or irritated eyes.
Advertisement
5 of 8Jack Miskell
Mascara with benefits
They say apple stem cells in Lancome Difinicils Precious Cells Mascara ($29; lancome-usa.com) help lashes grow in stronger. We say the clump-free formula makes even the wimpiest lashes look oh-so-lush!
Advertisement
6 of 8Jack Miskell
Strand softener
Suave Naturals Juicy Green Apple Conditioner ($2; drugstores) starts detangling and softening as soon as you work it into wet strands. And it smells great (candy apples, yum!).
Advertisement
7 of 8Jack Miskell
Buildup buster
When you've OD'd on stylers or your scalp is oily post-gym, reach for Lavera Apple Milk Shampoo ($15; lavera.com). Apple extract de-gunks strands, while vitamin E gives hair that silky feel.
Advertisement
8 of 8Jack Miskell
Skin saver
Garnier Moisture Rescue Lightweight UV-Lotion ($8; drugstores) absorbs in a snap and keeps skin soft all day, thanks to hydrating apple water. Bonus: It's got SPF 15, which we know you're using every day...
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.