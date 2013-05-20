12 Healthy Soup Recipes

When the temperatures drop and the days get shorter, nothing hits the spot like a bowl of warm soup. Store-bought varieties are convenient, but they can be shockingly salty.
These lighter bowls cut back on the sodium and fat in many traditional soup recipes. Whether you're partial to chicken noodle, French onion, or split pea, we have a healthy soup recipe for you.
Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup
The ultimate comfort soup, chicken noodle may not cure that cold, but some research suggests it might counter inflammation. Either way, the hot liquid can loosen congestion and keep you hydrated. One study even suggested that "Grandma's penicillin" might help lower high blood pressure.
Ingredients: chicken, poultry seasoning, thyme, celery, egg noodles, carrot, green onions, parsley, chicken-flavored bouillon granules, pepper, bay leaf
Jenna Weber also developed this take on classic broccoli and cheese soup. Adding potato provides some energizing carbs and bulks up your bowl. Opt for low-sodium broth and low-fat milk and cheese (and skip the bacon) to further lighten this recipe.
Traditional French onion soup is often made with fatty, salty beef broth. This low-sodium version cuts back on butter but is still full of flavor thanks to a dash of soy sauce and onions, which also pack a hearty dose of vitamin C.
Many traditional potato-soup recipes call for bacon and ham. This version ditches that added fat for fiber-rich cauliflower, which is packed with B-vitamin nutrients that may boost memory. For an additional healthy twist, try making this starchy soup with sweet potatoes. They add a boost of beta-carotene and vitamin A.
Ingredients: cumin, olive oil, French or Italian bread, shallots, celery, cauliflower, gold potato, chicken broth, salt, red pepper, lemon juice, chives (optional)
This steamy bowl can easily be made vegetarian by swapping vegetable broth for chicken broth. Lentils are packed with protein and fiber, and also contain double the iron in other legumes. Ginger can help soothe sore muscles and may even calm problem skin.