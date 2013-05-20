12 Healthy Soup Recipes

Lightened-up soups

When the temperatures drop and the days get shorter, nothing hits the spot like a bowl of warm soup. Store-bought varieties are convenient, but they can be shockingly salty.

These lighter bowls cut back on the sodium and fat in many traditional soup recipes. Whether you're partial to chicken noodle, French onion, or split pea, we have a healthy soup recipe for you.
Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup

The ultimate comfort soup, chicken noodle may not cure that cold, but some research suggests it might counter inflammation. Either way, the hot liquid can loosen congestion and keep you hydrated. One study even suggested that "Grandma's penicillin" might help lower high blood pressure.

Ingredients: chicken, poultry seasoning, thyme, celery, egg noodles, carrot, green onions, parsley, chicken-flavored bouillon granules, pepper, bay leaf

Calories: 204 per 1 cup

Try this recipe: Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup
Split Pea Soup

Healthy Eating blogger Jenna Weber developed this recipe. She says she likes to make a big batch, freeze the leftovers, and reheat on rainy days. Adding hard-boiled eggs gives it a punch of protein.

Ingredients: green split peas, vegetable broth, yellow onions, extra-virgin olive oil, sea salt, paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper, carrots, eggs

Try this recipe: Split Pea Soup
Broccoli, Cheddar, and Potato Soup

Jenna Weber also developed this take on classic broccoli and cheese soup. Adding potato provides some energizing carbs and bulks up your bowl. Opt for low-sodium broth and low-fat milk and cheese (and skip the bacon) to further lighten this recipe.

Ingredients: butter, broccoli, russet potato, garlic, cayenne, dry mustard, salt, cheddar cheese, flour, milk, vegetable or chicken broth, bacon (optional)

Try this recipe: Broccoli, Cheddar, and Potato Soup
Light French Onion Soup

Traditional French onion soup is often made with fatty, salty beef broth. This low-sodium version cuts back on butter but is still full of flavor thanks to a dash of soy sauce and onions, which also pack a hearty dose of vitamin C.

Ingredients: butter, olive oil, Spanish onions, salt, sugar, flour, dry sherry, reduced-sodium chicken stock, black pepper, reduced-sodium soy sauce, French baguette, Gruyère cheese

Calories: 307 per 1 3/4 cups soup and 2 toasts

Try this recipe: Light French Onion Soup
Black Bean Soup

Beans are a great source of fiber and protein, and bacon, lime juice, jalapeño peppers, and cilantro kick up the flavor. Opt for fat-free sour cream to cut back even more on fat and calories.

Ingredients: dried black beans, bacon, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, jalapeño pepper, chicken broth, crushed tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, salt, black pepper, sour cream

Calories: 215 per 1 cup

Try this recipe: Black Bean Soup
Tortilla Soup

Just one cup of this hearty soup packs a whopping 29 grams of protein. Serve with your own homemade chips by cutting four corn tortillas into 1/4-inch strips and baking at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Ingredients: olive oil, chicken breast, onion, green bell pepper, garlic, cumin, chili powder, chicken broth, diced tomatoes, cilantro, tortilla chips, Mexican blend cheese, lime wedges

Calories: 296 per 1 cup

Try this recipe: Tortilla Soup
Golden Potato-Cauliflower Soup

Many traditional potato-soup recipes call for bacon and ham. This version ditches that added fat for fiber-rich cauliflower, which is packed with B-vitamin nutrients that may boost memory. For an additional healthy twist, try making this starchy soup with sweet potatoes. They add a boost of beta-carotene and vitamin A.

Ingredients: cumin, olive oil, French or Italian bread, shallots, celery, cauliflower, gold potato, chicken broth, salt, red pepper, lemon juice, chives (optional)

Calories: 171 per 1 1/2 cups

Try this recipe: Golden Potato-Cauliflower Soup
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup With Cheddar Croûte

Turn a basic box of tomato soup into a fast and fabulous meal by dressing it up with a cheesy toast topper and fresh basil, which is thought to be beneficial for problem skin and easing stress.

Ingredients: boxed tomato or tomato-herb soup, rye bread, cheddar cheese, sour cream, basil, black pepper

Calories: 173 per 1 cup soup and 1 cheese toast

Try this recipe: Creamy Tomato Basil Soup With Cheddar Croûte
Pho

This Vietnamese beef-noodle soup is low in fat and packed with iron, which keeps you energized and focused.

Ingredients: canola oil, ginger, onion, beef broth, star anise, cinnamon stick, fish sauce, sugar, black pepper, flank steak, dried flat rice noodles (banh pho), scallions, fresh mint, mung bean sprout, dried Thai chile

Calories: 339 per 1 cup broth plus garnishes

Try this recipe: Pho
Gingery Lentil Soup

This steamy bowl can easily be made vegetarian by swapping vegetable broth for chicken broth. Lentils are packed with protein and fiber, and also contain double the iron in other legumes. Ginger can help soothe sore muscles and may even calm problem skin.

Ingredients: olive oil, carrots, onion, ginger, garlic, curry powder, salt, pepper, chicken broth, water, lentils, tomatoes

Calories: 253 per 1 1/2 cups

Try this recipe: Gingery Lentil Soup
Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

Fall's best flavors come together in this low-calorie soup that's rich in antioxidants. Impress guests by serving it at your next celebration in roasted mini-pumpkin bowls.

Ingredients: butter, onion, garlic, Braeburn apple, butternut squash, sage, salt, pepper, nutmeg, chicken broth, evaporated milk, crème fraîche

Calories: 103 per 1/2 cup

Try this recipe: Butternut Squash and Apple Soup
Andalusian-Style Gazpacho

Not all soup has to be served hot! This refreshingly light summer soup packs several servings of antioxidant-rich veggies and some seriously savory flavors.

Ingredients: baguette slices, olive oil, garlic, water, red-wine vinegar, salt, pepper, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, yellow bell pepper, red onion, lemon, Italian parsley

Calories: 102 per 1/2 cup

Try this recipe: Andalusian-Style Gazpacho

