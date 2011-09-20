8 Cheesy Nibbles Under 80 Calories
8 Cheesy Nibbles Under 80 Calories
Health.com
September 20, 2011
1 of 8
Ka
Parmesan popcorn
56 Calories
1 cup
air-popped popcorn
tossed with 1/4 teaspoon
garlic powder
and 1 tablespoon
grated Parmesan
2 of 8
Kate Sears
2 Figgy blue bites
74 Calories
For each bite: 1 teaspoon
blue cheese
on (fresh)
fig
half, drizzled with 1/4 teaspoon
honey
3 of 8
Kate Sears
Olive-tomato skewer
65 Calories
1-inch
Swiss cheese
cube skewered with 1
Mezzetta Mediterranean Niçoise Style olive
and 1
baby spinach leaf
4 of 8
Kate Sears
Easy hors d’oeuvre
65 Calories
1
Pillsbury Savorings Frozen Appetizer, Cheese & Spinach
5 of 8
Kate Sears
Cheesy chips
72 Calories
9
Archer Farms Smoky Chipotle Cheddar Reduced Fat Potato Chips
6 of 8
Kate Sears
Brie and roasted pepper toast
64 Calories
1/2 ounce
Brie cheese
melted on thin
baguette
slice, topped with 1 small strip
roasted red pepper
7 of 8
Kate Sears
2 Creamy salmon rolls
74 Calories
For each roll: Wrap 1/2 ounce
smoked salmon
around 2 teaspoons
1/3-less-fat cream cheese
and 1
watercress sprig
8 of 8
Kate Sears
Mini cheese plate
64 Calories
2
34° Rosemary Crispbread crackers
, 1/3 ounce
Gouda cheese
, and 5
red grapes
