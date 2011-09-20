8 Cheesy Nibbles Under 80 Calories

Health.com
September 20, 2011
1 of 8

Parmesan popcorn

56 Calories

1 cup air-popped popcorn tossed with 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder and 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan
2 of 8

2 Figgy blue bites

74 Calories

For each bite: 1 teaspoon blue cheese on (fresh) fig half, drizzled with 1/4 teaspoon honey
3 of 8

Olive-tomato skewer

65 Calories

1-inch Swiss cheese cube skewered with 1 Mezzetta Mediterranean Niçoise Style olive and 1 baby spinach leaf
4 of 8

Easy hors d’oeuvre

65 Calories

1 Pillsbury Savorings Frozen Appetizer, Cheese & Spinach
5 of 8

Cheesy chips

72 Calories

9 Archer Farms Smoky Chipotle Cheddar Reduced Fat Potato Chips
6 of 8

Brie and roasted pepper toast

64 Calories

1/2 ounce Brie cheese melted on thin baguette slice, topped with 1 small strip roasted red pepper
7 of 8

2 Creamy salmon rolls

74 Calories

For each roll: Wrap 1/2 ounce smoked salmon around 2 teaspoons 1/3-less-fat cream cheese and 1 watercress sprig
8 of 8

Mini cheese plate

64 Calories

2 34° Rosemary Crispbread crackers, 1/3 ounce Gouda cheese, and 5 red grapes

