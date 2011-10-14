9 Serious Conditions That Mimic Heartburn

6 of 10 Getty Images

Esophageal cancer

Esophageal cancer is rare, but its incidence is rising rapidly in the United States, Dr. Madanick says.



"If you have heartburn, it might be a sign of esophageal cancer, but it's highly unlikely," he says. Your doctor may decide to order an upper endoscopy to examine your esophagus if you've got long-standing heartburn, especially if you smoke or drink heavily, both of which are risk factors for esophageal cancer.



This test involves passing a tube with a light and a camera at one end down your throat into your esophagus. During the test, your doctor can look for abnormal areas as well as collect tissue samples to test for cancer.