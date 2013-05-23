With a new slim-you-down app born every minute (or so it seems), it’s hard to know what’s worth your download. And finding the standouts is crucial—a recent survey found 35% of us use an app before even getting out of bed in the morning.
We loaded up our smartphones and tablets to find the latest and greatest. Move over, Angry Birds!
This app analyzes a pic of your plate, then gives you a ballpark calorie range. We tried it on a steak, rice, and roasted asparagus plate at the local steakhouse, which clocked in at between 329 and 434 calories (a nicely modest splurge).
You get to choose from a whopping 300 poses; the how-to’s are modeled by an actual easy-to-follow person (not a graphic); and because it separates poses by level and type, it was a cinch to turn favorite moves into a custom routine.